Malawi National Football Team Coach Patrick Mabedi says the Flames will hope to redeem their pride when they host Senegal in the 2025 TotalErnegies Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams face each other in a space of four days after the Lions of Teranga beat the Flames 4-0 in Dakar on Friday night.

There is a lot to play for in this match, as apart from pride, the Flames would be looking to give the local fans a perfect gift on the Mother’s Day holiday.

Following three consecutive defeats in the qualifiers, the Flames need a miracle to qualify for next year’s Afcon finals to be staged in Morocco.

Group L leaders Burkina Faso have already booked a spot at the Afcon finals following back-to-back victories over Burundi. They have 10 points from four matches while Senegal, who have seven points, have a chance to join Burkina Faso if they beat the Flames on Tuesday.

Malawi are bottom of the group without a point while Burundi is third with three points from four matches.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mabedi said the 4-0 defeat to Senegal was water under the bridge.

He said his boys were determined to redeem their pride on the continent.

“We are playing for pride first. And secondly, we need to know that we let the nation down by not doing well.

“The most important thing is that we need to redeem ourselves and show the nation that we can do better than this,” said Mabedi.

Mabedi said the Flames will fight for the win on Mother’s Day as a perfect gift to all mothers.

“It is a special day for our nation and we need to make sure to do everything so that we give Malawians something. It is not about me but it is about the players showing up. I think the players understand what they are supposed to do and dedicate this to mothers of Malawi,” said Mabedi.

Goalkeeper Brighton Munthali is suspended for the match against Senegal after he received a red card in the first leg.

Following the development, Mabedi has recalled Mighty Mukuru Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole.

Mabedi has also beefed up the squad with Silver Strikers defender Maxwell Paipi and Zambia-based striker Chifundo Mphasi.

Senegal interim Coach Pape Thiaw said they expect a tough match against the Flames.

” We know that it won’t be easy because they are playing at home and in front of the crowd. Malawi will try to fight for the win,” said Thiaw.

The Flames will face Burundi and Burkina Faso in the remaining two matches of the qualifiers next month.

Malawi lost 3-2 to Burundi in the opening match before another 3-1 loss to Burkina Faso.

Source: FAM