President Lazarus Chakwera has returned to Malawi after attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Through his Facebook Page, Chakwera indicated that after the UNGA session ended, he and other delegates went to Washington DC for meetings.

“We are back home from official engagements, where we took part in proceedings at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“We had also made a stop in Washington DC for meetings with heads of the International Monetary Fund and The World Bank,” said Chakwera.

He added that Malawi has solicited both financial and technical support towards key areas such as energy and climate financing.

“Through the Malawi Partners Conference, we have enlarged goodwill among global stakeholders towards impending investments in Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining.

“I also took the opportunity of the UNGA tour to hold key bilateral talks with several government and business global leaders, where we aligned on a number of issues that have a bearing on Malawi’s socioeconomic development,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has also indicated that duty bearers should work on the tasks assigned to them so that what they have brought from the journey becomes a reality.