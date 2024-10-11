In a move criticized as a blatant attempt to stifle dissent, High Court Judge Justice Ken Manda has obtained a court injunction gagging human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila from posting about him on Facebook.

Kamangila’s accusations of corruption and deceit against Justice Manda prompted the judge’s lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta, to demand an apology and K250 million in damages for defamation.

Kamangila responded defiantly, daring Justice Manda to take legal action. “Reference is made to your demand on behalf of Kenan. T. Manda J. PLEASE SUE,” Kamangila wrote in his reply letter.

Alexious Kamangila

However, instead of pursuing defamation charges, Justice Manda secured a court-ordered injunction, effectively silencing Kamangila.

“An Order of interlocutory Injunction BE and IS HEREBY GRANTED restraining the Defendant (Kamangila) from making, writing or publishing any statements about the Claimant (Mandal until final determination of the herein action or further order,” reads part of Manda’s injunction.

This draconian measure raises alarming questions about the judiciary’s willingness to suppress criticism and undermine freedom of speech. Some Facebook users believe by silencing Kamangila, Justice Manda sets a disturbing precedent for intimidating critics and shielding public officials from accountability.