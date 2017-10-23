Lucky Malata out of action for three weeks

Be Forward Wanderers centre-back Lucky Malata went down clutching his ankle during a goalless draw against Chitipa United on Saturday in a TNM Super League match played at Karonga Stadium.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the former Silver Strikers captain twisted his ankle and is likely to be out of action for three consecutive weeks.

The Nomads have a busy period coming up in the top flight football as they are striving to end their championship drought.

Malata will miss four games, starting with the upcoming Blantyre derby on Saturday, before missing out on Mzuni FC, Azam Tigers and Civil Sporting fixtures as the Super League championship race has reached its boiling point.

The Nomads are likely to use their veteran defender Foster Namwera who was a marvel to watch during Wanderers’ 3-1 victory over Moyale Barracks on Sunday afternoon.

Wanderers are topping the standings with 54 points from 23 games, seconded by their rivals with 47 points from 22 games.