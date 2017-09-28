Thugs exhume body

Police in Machinga district are hunting for unknown criminals who exhumed the dead body of a 96-year-old woman.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was the district’s police publicist, Constable Davie Sulumba, who identified the dead lady as Abiti Tambula.

According to Sulumba, Austin Ndambala who is a grandson of the woman told the police that the woman was suffering from leprosy. She then died and was laid to rest in June 2017 at Welawela graveyard in the area of Traditional Authority Chikweo, Machinga.

On September 24, there was a funeral in the area and in the morning villagers organised themselves and went to prepare the grave of the deceased where they found the woman’s grave exhumed.

They informed village Headman Welawela and later the police. After they dug up the grave, the group found that the remains had been removed from the grave.

Meanwhile, police have urged the community to take proper monitoring of graveyards to avoid such incidences.