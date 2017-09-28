Road accidents reduced in Kasungu

Crime and road accidents have been reduced in Kasungu over the past year, Police say.

Kasungu Police Station’s Public Relations Officer Edna Mzingwitsa said the performance has been measured by a comparative analysis on crime and traffic accidents registered during the period of January to June, 2017 and the same period in 2016.

“We registered a total of 682 criminal cases and 39 road accidents from January to June, 2017 compared to 771 criminal cases and 41 road accidents during the same period in 2016,” Mzingwitsa said.

She however disclosed that despite registering reduction in crime rate, the station has recently reported increase in robbery and house breaking cases.

The security providers have therefore put in place measures such as foot patrols, sensitization campaign, intensive patrols and spot-checks in accident prone areas to curb crime and road accidents in the area.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the general public to tip them about criminals in order to create a crime free society.