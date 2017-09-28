Champions Wanderers draw Moyale in Fisd Cup

Defending champions Befoward Wanderers will face Moyale Barracks in the preliminary round of the Fisd Challenge Cup.

This was discovered on Wednesday during the competition’s preliminary round draw held at Mpira village, in Blantyre.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season as Moyale will be the home team in the tie.

The army team has already suffered three defeats at the hands of Wanderers this season alone.

They went down 3-2 in the Airtel Top 8 Cup semifinal before a 5-1 thrashing in the league.

That was followed by a penalty shootout reverse in the semifinals of the Carlsberg Cup.

In his reaction, Wanderers team manager Steven Madeira described the draw as a tough one.

“Facing Moyale for the fourth time this season will be a tough encounter. The pressure is on us as defending champions, and also as losing finalists in two cup finals this season alone.

“But we have a good squad capable of delivering, so we will go to Moyale with all the confidence,” said Madeira.

During the draw, , Nyasa Big Bullets, last year’s runners up Kamuzu Barracks, Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles were seeded having made the top 4 of the 2016 Tnm Super League season.

Kamuzu Barracks were drawn away to Blantyre United while Carlsberg Cup kings Nyasa Big Bullets will travel to Dwangwa United.

Silver Strikers will host Mafco as Blue Eagles will be at home against Chitipa United.

Premier Bet Wizards will be on the road to Mzuni fc as Red Lions will welcome Masters Security fc.

The other clash will involve Civil Sporting Club and Azam Tigers.

These ties will be played on the weekend of 7th and 8th October.

The draw also included the regional and district teams who will face each other based on regional level.

These matches will kick off on Saturday 30 September as part of the official launch, to take place at the Chitowe stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

All Stars football club who are Nkhotankhota 2017 presidential district cup champions will play Salima champions Sikiza as part of the launch ceremony.

A total of 57 teams are participating in this year’s tournament.

The teams include 16 from the Super League, 12 from the 3 regional Premier Divisions and 29 from the districts.

After the preliminary round, the Super League will produce 8 teams into the national draw to be held on Tuesday October 10.

They will be joined by 3 teams from the regions and 5 from the districts to make the round of 16.

The tournament which is pegged at MK50.2 million kwacha will be concluded on 2 December with the winner carting home a whooping MK 12,000,000 million kwacha.