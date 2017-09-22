Wa Jeffrey bites hard on by-elections campaign: says MCP candidate is a rapist

The road to 2019 will certainly not be for the faint-hearted if the by-elections are a preamble to the general elections in 2 years time.

DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey has attacked Malawi Congress Party parliamentary candidate by calling him a rapist.

Jeffrey made the remarks during a political rally that the ruling DPP conducted at Area 23 in Lilongwe .

Jeffrey told the people in the area that they must not vote for Msungama on 17 October by-elections claiming that he once raped his cousin.

According to the Nkhotakota south law maker, Msungama is not fit to be the law maker of the area since he is unmarried and he is currently staying in boys quarter.

She further asked people in Lilongwe city south east constituency to vote for DPP candidate Reuben Ngwenya claiming that he is mature and competent for the position .

Jeffrey told the gathering that people in the area should not rope in a person who will not speak the same language with president Peter Mutharika, meaning that being from oposition party.

Among other DPP senior officials who attended the political rally included Henry Mussa, Jappie Mhango and Samuel Tembenu.

Lilongwe south east constituency will have by-elections on 17 October following court ruling that the 2014 results that saw DPP candidate won was unfair .

