Chaponda to storm Blantyre and Lilongwe

November promises to be a good month for Malawians and Chaponda.

Comedian Daliso Chaponda will be in the country in November where he will entertain comedy lovers in the city of Blantyre before moving to Lilongwe.

Chaponda who was a finalist in the British Got Talent competition is expected to entertain patrons at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre.

In Lilongwe, he is expected to do the same at the Bingu International Conference Centre.

This will be the first time that Chaponda will be performing in Malawi after his newly found fame that has come owing to his appearance on the BGT show in United Kingdom.