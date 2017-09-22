Boy Drowns in Lake Malawi

A somber mood has engulfed Nyanga village in Nkhotakota following a sudden death of a 9 year-old boy Gift Mwale after he drowned in Lake Malawi.

On September 20, 2017, during morning hours the deceased in accompany of his friends went to the lake for swimming but he did not return alive.

Confirming the issue to Malawi24, Nkhotakota deputy Police spokesperon Paul Maimwe said that after swimming, the group of boys reported back to their respective homes but to their surprise the deceased was missing and this prompted the community members to start searching for him.

According to Malimwe, the boy was later discovered dead, floating on the waters of Lake Malawi at Chiphaka fishing dock in the district, on the same day.

The postmorterm revealed that the death was due to suffocation. Gift Mwale 9, hailed from Nyanga village Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.