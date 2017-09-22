Man fined for ‘kidnapping himself’

The Nkukula Magistrate Court has sentenced Justin Namasindi (24) to pay a fine of K30000 or in default serve 9 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Namasindi was being accused of giving false information.

Justin Namasindi, who is a businessman based at Area 25 market, on 1 September this year left home for Bembeke to buy tomatoes for his business.

However, he went to Thyolo with his girlfriend.

While there he called his parents and lied that he had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding K100,000.00 for his release.

Upon receiving a report from his parents, investigators at Kanengo Police Station launched investigations that established that he was hiding in a rest house in Thyolo.

Upon being arrested, the man disclosed to the police that had lied to get money from his parents to spend with his girlfriend.

Police prosecutor Seargent Romus Amini pleaded for stiffer punishment although Namasindi was first offender.

First grade magistrate Cecilia Onsewa sentenced him to a fine which he managed to pay.