Njawala rescues Blantyre United

Blantyre based businessman Felix Njawala has rescued Super League outfit Blantyre United from troubled waters with a financial contribution.

The ex-parliamentarian donated K200, 000 to the club yesterday.

He presented the cheque to the team’s officials.

In an interview with Malawi24 yesterday, one of the club officials Anthony Kafuwa said the money is meant to settle a balance with football boots suppliers.

“This money is meant to settle a balance the team had with football boots suppliers,” said Kafuwa

The commercial city club is struggling financially, thus its administration continues to seek assistance from well wishers.

The insufficiency has affected the club’s performance on the pitch. With the top flight league season in its second round, things are not rosy for Blantyre United as they anchor the table.

Njawala’s help is morale boosting to the team as it continues with the quest for a winning formula, and solid sponsorship.