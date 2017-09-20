Traffic rules keep biting: man fined K200, 000 for riding unregistered motorbike

The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday imposed a fine of K200, 000 to a 32 year old man for traffic offences.

According to Machinga police publicist, Constable Davie Sulumba, the convict has been identified as Lacks Ajibu.

Sulumba said Ajibu was found guilty of Riding a motorcycle without Protective Crash Helmet, using a motorcycle with No Insurance, riding an Unregistered motor cycle, Riding without Driving Licence and Failing to Comply With The Traffic Officer Instructions contrary to sections 101(3),141,11(2), 18, and 8 of Road Traffic Act Respectively.

The publicist further said Prosecutor Sergeant Kesten Chimwala based at Nselema Police told the court that on September 16, 2017 Traffic Police Officers were on check along Nselema- Kapolama road on the Bakili Muluzi Highway.

In the course of their duty, they came across the accused riding without a Protective Crash Helmet upon checking they discovered other offences attributable to him and the motorcycle.

When he was ordered to take the motorcycle to police, he failed to comply which made the officers impound the motorcycle and arrest him.

In Court, the accused pleaded guilty and prayed for lenient punishment arguing he is a breadwinner for his family.

Prosecutor Chimwala asked the court to impose a stiffer punishment to the convict for such cases are rampant in the area with the coming of cheaper Rifo motorcycles and many are riding without crash helmets hence increased road accidents.

When Passing Judgement First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with the state and went on to fine the convict. A fine of K40,000.00 for each count was made with an option of a 12 month imprisonment in default.

The convict is yet to pay the fine since the court has given him two weeks grace period and the motorcycle is still at police.

Lacks Ajibu hails from Nlungu Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nyambi in Machinga District.