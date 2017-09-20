Malawi woos UK investors

Several United Kingdom investors and potential importers of Malawi export products have said they are planning to come to Malawi to explore further investment and business opportunities.

This is according to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa who was speaking in Lilongwe on his return from the UK.

Mussa left Malawi for UK weeks ago where he conducted a series of investment meetings with UK based investors to woo them to establish their businesses in Malawi.

The minister said among other key meetings in the UK, he met the Chief Executive Officer of Green Energy International, Lord Waverley from the House of Lords of the UK Parliament and leaders of Malawians in Diaspora.

The Minister further announced that the country will not host the Malawi Investment Forum this year.

He said this is to give Malawi Investment and Trade Center (Mitcham) enough time to follow through the implementation of the investment deals which were signed during the investment forums of 2015 and 2016.