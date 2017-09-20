Elephant kills woman

A Nkhotakota woman,Aida Nkuzi,has her life end brutally after she was attacked by an elephant.

According to Nkhotalota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe, the incident happened in the district.

Malimwe said the deceased left home to fetch firewood in the bush since they live close to Nkhotakota game reserve.

He added that in the process she met with an elephant that injured her to death.

“Hours passed without her reporting back; this prompted her husband to start the search of his wife,” Malimwe told Malawi24.

Later she was found lying lifeless under a tree in the bush having sustained multiple fractures on both arms and on the neck among other parts.

Postmortem results conducted at Nkhotakota district hospital revealed that death was due to severe head injuries and loss of blood.

Aida Nkuzi (40) hailed from Nkuzi village Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.