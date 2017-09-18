Malawians are tired of DPP – says MCP

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said Malawians are tired of how the current ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is running the affairs of the country.

The sentiments were made by MCP legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda during a political party in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said the challenges the country is facing show that the DPP led government has failed Malawians and citizens are tired of the ruling the party.

He claimed that come 2019, MCP with the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera will restore Malawians’ hope.

Speaking at the same rally, MCP deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the DPP government has been rigging elections since 2009.

Mkaka said the court’s ruling that there should be a rerun in Lilongwe City South East Constituency following serious allegations of irregularities is an indication that DPP rigged the 2014 elections.

He also cited the fire that destroyed ballot papers at a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) warehouse as a sign that there were irregularities in the 2014 elections.

Mkaka warned that in the October 17 by-elections and during the 2019 elections DPP will not find a way to rig.

He then asked people of the area to vote for MCP candidate Ulemu Msungama during the October 17 by-elections if they want development.