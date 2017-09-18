17 people arrested for murdering suspected blood suckers

Police have arrested 17 suspects in connection to the killing of three people in Mulanje district.

Last week, three people were burnt to death in Traditional Authority Mabuka’s area on suspicion that they were in blood sucking business.

Confirming the development was the district’s police publicist Gresham Ngwira who said the 17 people were arrested on Saturday, September 16.

According to Ngwira, the three victims travelled to Mulanje to introduce themselves to the family of one of the person’s prospective mother in-law in the area.

Whilst there, the three were attacked and torched by community members who thought they were human blood suckers.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police Service through its national publicist, James Kadadzera has dismissed rumours of human blood suckers.

Kadadzera has since assured all people in the district of tight security and has urged people to go back to their businesses.