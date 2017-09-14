Woman arrested for protesting against gender based violence

Police in Lilongwe this morning arrested a woman who was a part of the protests against gender based violence.

Reports indicate that the woman, Beatrice Mateyo, was arrested for carrying a placard which read ‘Kubadwa ndi nyini sitchimo. My pussy my pride’.

Reports say that the police arrested her for carrying a placard that carried obscene words.

At the time of printing, her placard had caused a storm on social media with some coming to her defence while others have accused her of violating Malawi norms.

Malawians today took to the streets to protest against the spate of gender based violence.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the woman has been released.