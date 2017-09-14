Flames drop 10 steps in Fifa rankings

Despite beating Togo and drawing against Morocco Under-23 National team in international friendly matches, the Flames of Malawi have dropped 10 places in the latest Fifa rankings released by the world soccer governing body on Thursday.

The Flames find themselves ranked 116 from 106 in the world. Ronny Van Geneudgen’ men played two international friendly matches in Morocco last week when they drew 1-all against Morocco’s junior side before beating Togo 1-nil courtesy of a Richard Mbulu’s strike.

Their next opponent in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier will be Morocco, a side which is occupying 10th position in Africa and 56 in the world.

Egypt remains Africa’s power house after maintaining their top position but have dropped five steps in the world to 30 while their neighbors Tunisia are second in Africa and 31 in the world.

Africa’s champions Cameroon have also dropped ten steps to 45 from 35 while they occupy 6th position in Africa.

Germany have leapfrogged Brazil at the top while Portugal, Argentina and Belgium complete the top five.

Africa’ top ten: