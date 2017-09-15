Devotion: Grow up and have the inheritance

Acts 20:32 “So now, brethren, I commend you to God and to the word of His grace, which is able to build you up and give you an inheritance among all those who are sanctified.

Every born again is born an heir of God. Gal 4:7 “So you are no longer a bondservant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God.” As an heir of God, you own everything(1 Cor 3:21).

However although you may be an heir and own everything, you may not enjoy the inheritance till you grow up.

Gal 4:1 “But I say that so long as the heir is a child, he is no different from a bondservant, though he is lord of all.” In the opening scripture we are told that the word of God is able to build you up and give you an inheritance.

The work translated “give” is the Greek word didōmi which means to deliver into your hand. If you want the inheritance delivered unto your own hand, then you need to grow through the Word of God.

As long as you are a baby, you will be hearing of all the benefits in the Kingdom but will not enjoy any.

You will operate at same level like a slave ( someone who doesn’t belong to the Kingdom). Avoid getting results as a slave. Grow up and get results as an heir in the Kingdom.

Confession

The word of God in me is making me grow and as an heir am enjoying every benefit and inheritance I have in the Kingdom. I refuse to be a slave in my own Fathers house. in Jesus Name. Amen.

