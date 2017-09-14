I have not been told of suspension – Uladi Mussa

Suspended People’s Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa claims he has still not been officially communicated on his suspension.

The party’s National Executive Committee announced Mussa’s suspension on Friday, a day after he expressed interest in contesting as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 General Elections.

Mussa said the mandate of the executive members including that of the party’s leader Joyce Banda who is also Malawi’s former Head of State has expired hence the need to seek fresh minds.

He was suspended after making the statement.

However, Mussa has claimed that there has been no official communication on the development from the party.

Mussa told one of the local media houses that a week has gone after his suspension was announced on several media houses but the party is yet to inform him of his suspension.

He further said he is still waiting to receive official communication on the matter.

PP founder Joyce Banda left the country for United States of America soon after losing the 2014 general elections and has never returned to Malawi.