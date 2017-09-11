Kasungu Stadium now opened

Government through the ministry of local government and rural development has officially opened Kasungu Stadium.

The stadium was opened on Sunday, September 10 after years of construction.

Gracing the opening ceremony was Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa said opening of the stadium signifies the continued efforts of government to develop sports infrastructure in the country.

He further added that the development is on another hand, evidence of the efficient use of funds by the Kasungu Municipal Council.

The opening of the stadium will help in the ongoing Super League as it will increase number of stadiums holding football matches.