MANEB releases PSLCE results

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has released results of the 2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams.

According to a statement signed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Ken Ndala, out of 255,583 candidates who sat for this year’s examinations 193,795 have passed representing a pass rate of 75.82 percent.

The statement has informed candidates that their results will be available at the centres where they registered.

Ministry of Education and MANEB in the statement says all queries about the results must be routed to MANEB through the Head teacher at which candidates registered and wrote their examinations.

“All queries should reach MANEB by Friday, 22nd September, 2017,” says the statement.

MANEB has urged all students who have been selected to start Form 1 to report to the schools they have been selected to by 17th September 2017 for boarding schools and 18th September for all day scholars.