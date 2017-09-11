Local afro music cook Lincon has said he is not in India just for studies but also to market Malawi through music.

Lincon Moses Malamulo Kabaghe left for the Asian nation last week, having secured a scholarship at Shimla University.

His departure directed people to the conclusion that he has taken an early retirement from music.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Friday, Lincon said he is planning something big in India.

He added that going outside the country for studies does not mean music ceases to run in his blood.

“I have been here for just a week but that does not mean music is history. Am planning something big so my fans should be on the lookout,” he said

Kabaghe who is famed for a song called Zaine that features Zambian giants, B1 and General Kanene, argues that he will follow the footsteps of other renowned musicians who went outside their respective countries for studies but never divorced music.

“Davido left Nigeria for United States of America to study where he ended up releasing Skelewu which was a smash hit in Africa at one point in time.

“Likewise Gemini Major who left Malawi for studies in South Africa and ended up being that country’s music giant.”

The 25-year-old strongly holds the belief that Malawi is better marketed through music hence his desire to fly the flag in India through the art.

However, he was coy on when exactly should Malawians expect his music produced in India, as he only said people should be on the lookout.

The business scholar has diverted from his earlier plan to sideline himself from music for four years of his studies in India, for the love of his fans.