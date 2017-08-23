Three feared dead in Shire River

Three people in Nsanje district are feared dead after a canoe they were sailing in capsized in Shire River.

According to reports made available to this publication, the incident happened on Monday afternoon as the three wanted to sail to the other side of the Shire River.

Further reports indicate that the accident happened close to Nyamula village in the area of Traditional Authority Tengani in the district.

Meanwhile, authorities around the area in conjunction with police officers have launched a search operation in the river to find the three bodies.

This is not the first time for such an accident to occur in the district as recently two other people died on the river as they wanted to visit their farms on the other side of Shire River.