Man kills himself after getting dumped

A 38-year-old man in Ntchisi killed himself after his girlfriend dumped him.

According to Ntchisi police report, the deceased has been identified as Ganizani Chingale from Lazaro village in the district who was staying alone and was running a shop in his village.

The report has indicated that Chingale was on Saturday found hanging in his shop by his relatives who alerted the police.

According to reports, Chingale had a girlfriend whom he wanted to marry but on Saturday she told him to forget about their relationship.

This disappointed Chingale who went straight home where his shop is and hanged himself.

Police said medical examinations confirmed that the man died of suffocation due to hanging.

Ntchisi police has since advised people not to take their lives when they have misunderstandings. Ntchisi is one of the districts in Malawi which registers a high number of suicide cases.