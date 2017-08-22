Churchgoers robbed in Nkhotakota

Criminals invaded a pastor’s home on Saturday in Nkhotakota and went away with items belonging to church members.

The thieves stole two motorcycles worth K710,000.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe told Malawi24 that the incident happened on Saturday night at Kapolodzunga CCAP Church at Mwansambo in the district.

Malimwe said the church organised prayers starting from August 17 to August 20.

“Some church members came on motorcycles to the prayers and safely kept them at the pastor’s house near the prayer house.

“During the morning of Sunday the church members were surprised that one Rico motorcycle red in colour valued at K315,000 and one Lifan motorcycle blue in colour valued at K395,000 were missing,” Malimwe told Malawi24.

Later, the incident was reported to Mwansambo police unit who visited the scene of crime.

No recovery or arrest has been made so far and police investigations are underway to arrest the culprits.