Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend arrested

Police in Thyolo have arrested a man aged 35 suspected to have killed his ex-girlfriend in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe on Saturday.

The suspect, Arthur M’dala, is reported to have stabbed his ex-girlfriend Miriam Siula at Chilinde township in Lilongwe.

Reports revealed that M’dala agreed to meet the ex-girlfriend at her house where he stabbed her before running away.

Siula who was an employee at Victoria Forex Bureau was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital and postmortem revealed death was due to haemorrhage.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested at a rest house in Thyolo’s Goliyati area.

He will appear in court to answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of Malawi’s penal code.