Cellphone thief rescued from angry mob

A man suspected of stealing a phone was rescued from an angry mob in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe on Tuesday.

The mob wanted to set the man on fire in Area 23 in the city but police arrived and rescued him.

According to an onlooker at the scene of the incident, the man stole a cellphone from his handicapped relative after the relative had asked the man to help him load airtime in the phone.

After stealing the phone, the man went to Area 23 market to sell it but the potential buyer got suspicious.

“When asked where he got the phone, the suspect had nothing to say which did not go well with the buyer and he later realised that it was a stolen phone,” he told Malawi24.

The prospective buyer alerted other people and they decided to set the thief ablaze.

Police came after the mob had poured petrol all over the suspect’s body.

The law enforcers took him to Area 23 police unit for further interrogations.

Full particulars of the suspected thief are yet to be established.