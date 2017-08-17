Ex-convicts back in jail

Police in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre have arrested eight ex-convicts for stealing property worth millions of kwacha.

According to the police, the eight suspects are reported to have stolen property from residents of Ngunde and Chatha in Chileka Township in the city.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka police spokesperson Grace Mwale said the police have recovered some of the property including, Plasma Television sets, decoders, music equipment and digital cameras.

“We are still keeping the stolen property and some properties have been identified by the owners who came to the police but still some have not been identified,” said Mwale.

She added that the suspects are yet to appear in court to answer charges of theft contrary to section 278 of Malawi’s penal code.

The eight are reported to be residents of Ndirande, Machinjiri and Mbayani townships in the city of Blantyre.