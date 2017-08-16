Woman stabbed over K750,000 debt

A 29-year-old woman was on Monday severely stabbed following an attempt to recover a K750,000 loan from a 31-year-old man.

According to Police at Lingadzi, the man Edward Kulemeka stabbed the woman Sally Mkwezalamba after she tried to get back her money.

Lingadzi Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said the suspect inflicted multiple stab wounds on the woman.

He said the incident took place at Area 10 at around 21:45 in the evening on Monday, August, 14.

The suspect summoned the victim and told her he wanted to pay back money amounting to K750,000 which he borrowed from the woman.

Mkwezalamba, who works for Airtel, drove to Pacific Mall in Area 10 where she picked the suspect before proceeding to his house at Area 18.

However, upon arrival at the gate of his house, Kulemeka produced a knife and stabbed the victim several times and said, “Sally sorry I have to do this.”

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

He is facing a grievous harm charge which contravenes Section 238 of the Penal code.

The suspect comes from Bubuwa Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu.