Five most wanted criminals arrested

Police in Mchinji have arrested five criminals in connection with a spate of robberies in the district.

This is according to Mchinji police publicist, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino who said the thieves have been terrorising the district by committing a series of violent crimes.

He said the thieves were arrested separately after one of them told police of their whereabouts.

Inspector Lubrino said in the process the police have managed to recover various stolen items such as laptops, cellphones, a motorbike, bicycles, solar battery and other valuable accessories.

The five thieves include Gerald Chimgwede aged 27, Christopher Thomas Banda, 28, James Phiri, 37, Lefani Kachitete aged 27 and Ahemadu Yusufu, 41.

In one of the robberies, the suspects gained entry into the house of a Malawi Bureau of Standards officer after they had used big stones to break the main door.

They later hacked the owner of the house with panga knives before demanding cash. The thieves went away with goods worth K658,000.

On July 17 this year, the same gang broke into the house of a business lady in the district where they tied every member of the house and threatened to rape the woman. The criminals went away with items worth K900,000.

One of the five suspects, Christopher, Banda, was also involved in the killing of a motorcyclist who was doing Kabanza business within Mchinji Boma.

Following his arrest, police have recovered the motorcycle which Banda and two other suspects stole after killing the Kabanza operator.

The law enforcers have since assured the general public that they will not relent to ensure safety and security of all people and property in the district.