Rabies outbreak hits Chitipa

An outbreak of rabies has hit Malawi’s northern region district of Chitipa, Malawi24 can report.

According to reports, two children have died since rabies hit the district with ten cases being recorded each day at Chitipa hospital.

Confirming the outbreak, senior veterinary officer in the district Samson Kaonga said his office records nineteen cases everyday.

Kaonga further advised residents not to keep more than two dogs per house as a measure of controlling rabies.

Malawi is among countries fighting against rabies through efforts of having dogs vaccinated each year.

The efforts witnessed United Kingdom-based charity group Mission Rabies vaccinating dogs around the country in a move to control the disease.

Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals.

Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure.

Symptoms also include violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness.