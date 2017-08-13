Chaos over murder of Lilongwe woman

Angry residents from Chinsapo Township in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe on Saturday destroyed property belonging to a man suspected of killing his brother’s wife.

The residents razed the house of the murder suspect shortly after police had arrested him for killing the woman.

According to reports, the woman went missing a few days ago and on Saturday she was found dead in the area in a decomposed state with her private parts cut off.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the suspect killed the woman a few days ago and was keeping the dead body in his house.

However, the body began decomposing and on Friday night he left the dead body behind a nearby house.

In the morning residents found the body and suspected that the killer was from within the community.

Later, the woman’s brother in-law was found cleaning up blood in his house and he was identified as the suspected killer.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect and shortly after, angry residents destroyed the house.

Confirming the development, Lilongwe Police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula said the woman’s brother in-law has been arrested in connection to the murder.

“The body was found in a decomposed state and we took it for burial and for your information we have arrested one suspect for questioning,” said Dandaula.

He added that the police have launched a manhunt for the woman’s husband who is at large following the incident.