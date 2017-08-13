1200 nurses to be recruited

Malawi government through Ministry of Health has disclosed plans to recruit 1200 nurses in the country.

Speaking at graduation ceremony for St Luke’s college students on Saturday in Zomba, Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi said government is to employ 1200 nurses before the end of this year.

Muluzi added that 700 nurses have gone through interviews while other 500 are yet to be interviewed.

This comes at a time when understaffing of nurses has been reported in the country leading to high nurse to patient ratio which affects quality of care.

Health stakeholders have been blaming government for failing to employ nursing graduates from both public and private nursing colleges in the country.

Government is reported to have advised nursing graduates to venture into entrepreneurship arguing government cannot recruit them.