Murder suspect kills prison guard’s son

A 19-year-old man who was remanded to Chirwa Approved Reformatory Centre in Zomba for murder is expected to answer another murder charge after killing a 7-year-old son of a security guard at the institution.

The body of the child Victor Sadick who was a Standard 2 pupil was found with the head nearly decapitated and private parts cut off.

Eastern region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka has identified the suspect as Blessings Mbavi who was in 2015 arrested on accusations that he killed a person and was sent to Chirwa Approved Reformatory Centre awaiting trial.

According to Sauka, while at the centre the suspect used to chat with the father to the child Moses Sadick, 33, who works at the institution as a security guard.

“Due to their friendship, the suspect could visit the Sadick residence and at times he was asked to assist them do some piece work which he was paid for.

Their friendship also brought the suspect close to the family members and he was going to the house to chat with the kids even in absence of the parents,” Sauka told Malawi24.

On 6th of this month the killer was seen chatting with the child who was alone at home after his parents had gone out.

Upon arriving home, the parents were surprised not to find their child home and after asking the

neighbours, they revealed to have last seen the child with the suspect.

When he was quizzed, Mbavi admitted killing the child at a nearby bush.

A search was conducted and the dead body was found in the nearby bush with the head almost chopped off and private parts removed.

Postmortem conducted at Zomba Central Hospital revealed that death was due to loss of blood which emanated from the cut wounds.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and is expected to appear before court upon completion of the investigations where he will answer a case of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal code.

The victim came from Staubi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kumtumanji in Zomba district while Mbavi hails from Nkhongo village, Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district.