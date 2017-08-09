Devotion: He took it all

1 Peter 2:24.” Who his own self bore our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live to righteousness: by whose stripes you were healed.”

3John 1:2 “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in good health, even as your soul prospers.”

Psa 107:20 “He sent his word and healed them, and delivered them from the pit. ”

Tge desire of God is to makeus well and sound. When sickness is attacking you, speak with authority “I refuse to be sick”.

Tell your body or that Christ brought you health and you need to operate in it. You can lay hands on yourself and rebuke the sickness in the name of Jesus because our Lord commanded us to lay hands on the sick. Mark 16:18 …..”they will place their hands on the sick and they will be well.”

Once you do that, continue doing and working normally even if the pain seem to be there. Ignore it and concentrate on the Word. In no time,it will be gone.

The devil wants attention. The more you observe signs and symptoms, the more you give him attention. Remember we for we live by faith, not by sight 2 Cor 5:7. Use faith and walk in your divine health in Jesus name.

PRAYER

I thank you Father for the divine health in me. I operate in the victory over sickness and diseases because by the stripes of Jesus I was healed.I refuse every single sickness in my body. In Jesus name. Amen