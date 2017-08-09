University of Malawi unbundled: Colleges to be new standalone universities

There is no university of Malawi anymore.

President Peter Mutharika has reportedly ordered the much anticipated unbundling of the University of Malawi (Unima), Malawi24 has learnt.

Calls for the move arose with arguments that the colleges were operating insufficiently.

However some quarters believed the move would mean the colleges will be spending a lot of money.

The move now means that the Chancellor College, Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), College of Medicine (CoM) and the Polytechnic will now be independent.

Mutharika previously expressed commitment to look into views of the proponents of the unbundling. This has stalled for over three years until now when his office has nodded to the call.

Years ago, the Bunda College became independent of Unima to turn into the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

