Mr Yesu fun goes visual

Musician Kell Kay has extended the entertainment attached to his latest track Mr Yesu to the eye with a video.

The song which features renowned hip hop gospel artist, Gwamba, has been married to visuals while it enjoys fresh days of popularity. This comes about two weeks after its release.

Information that has fallen into this publication’s custody indicates the video will be available for the audience’s eye on 16th August.

The Lilongwe based singer could not wait any longer to work on the visuals for the hit. It is part of his “All for you” EP which was released on 31st July.

Being a gospel song, it has already won people’s hearts within its few days of existence. Others have rated it as the best song in the collection. This has also influenced the afro RNB maestro to shoot its video.

In the song, Jesus Christ is receiving his deserved honour for never turning his back on his followers. The characters only want to thank and not ask for anything.

This is the second time Kell has worked with Gwamba on a song, this year. He was first featured on the rapper’s song called Daily alongside Kennedy.