Tsar Leo reveals release date for Blessing Heal LP

Musician Tsar Leo has disclosed that he will let out his much anticipated LP later this month after a busy studio schedule.

Blessing Heal LP will drop into the listeners’ zone on 26th August. It encompasses a total of nine songs, all locally produced.

The list includes, Blessing Heal, Vibe, The other side, No days off, No issues, Viral, Still hurting, For me, and Nice.

The project also features two giants in local urban music, Tay Grin and Classick. The former has his voice in No days off while the latter in No issues.

The correction introduces Leo to Malawi’s urban music and Africa at large. With his video for The other side earning international recognition, he is every day enhancing his celebrity status.

Within his few years of active recording, Malawians have branded him king of local RNB.

His magical delivery in big name collaborations makes him an artist to listen to.

The LP is not the end of the story for Tsar as he will keep on producing music that satisfies people’s listening pleasures.

This publication has been tipped that the singer will be involved in a number of big name collaborations.