The Big Blantyre Derby preview: Derby with big implications for Nyasa Big Bullets

The first Blantyre derby of the 2017 Super League season is upon us and the result will have bad consequences for the loser, especially if the loser is Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets host Be Forward Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe just three months after losing to their bitter rivals in Wafa Wafa Football Fiesta at the same venue courtesy of a stunning strike from Yamikani Chester who was making his first start for the Lali Lubani Boys.

The first Blantyre derby of this season will see struggling Bullets taking on in-form Super League leaders Wanderers but the nature of the clash is such that if the 13 time champions ends up on the losing side then the gap in the standings between the two sides will be 13 points with the first round yet to be completed and that will eventually boot them out of the championship race.

History is currently favouring Bullets but form is favouring Wanderers who have only tested defeat once this season, winning nine games and drawing a single match to take their tally to 28 points, 10 ahead of their bitter rivals who, for the first time in years, have lost 15 points in their opening 12 games.

Wanderers are coming from a 1-nil hard fought victory over MAFCO in the Carlsberg Cup while Bullets are coming from a 5-3 victory over Kamuzu Barracks in the same competition.

The introduction of midfield maestro Mike Mkwate for the People’s Team has helped settle the midfield in recent weeks and has seen Bullets registering victories in both league and cup matches.

Interim coach Eliya Kananji looks to have finally also found the right attacking formula. They were beginning to be labelled a one point team due to the number of draws they have registered.

The fast growing strike partnership of Chiukepo Msowoya and Bright Munthali seems to have changed that; giving them the cutting edge they need to win games.

Winning games for Wanderers this season has often been the task of Jafali Chande and Precious Msosa. They provide a threat from their striking role and they will have to be on fire to help the Nomads secure all the important points over Bullets in the league for the first time since 2012.

The last time Wanderers collected all the maximum points over their bitter rivals was in 2012 at Civo Stadium when Alfred Manyozo’s screamer helped them beat Bullets 2-1.

Since then, the People’s Team has been collecting points over Wanderers, the latest being a 1-nil victory last season at Kamuzu Stadium where Kondwani Kumwenda scored a tap in from Pilirani Zonda’s free kick.

The Nomads will miss the services of influential midfielder Joseph Kamwendo who was red carded during Wednesday’s win over Mafco and Francis Mulimbika who is injured while Bullets will be without Captain John Lanjesi who will be wedding his longtime partner.

However, Ernest Kakhobwe is set to return to the starting eleven.

The match kicks off at 14:30 hrs.