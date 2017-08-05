Mzuni buoyant ahead of Civil encounter

Mzuni are confident they will beat Civil Sporting Club on Sunday to improve their chances of finishing the first round of their Super League campaign in the top 8.

The two clubs play their first round encounter at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The Mzuzu based side is on position 11 with 15 points and is remaining with 4 games to finish the first round.

Speaking on Thursday when he went to watch the team train, Mzuni Chairman Albert Mtungambera Harawa said they are confident they will get past Civil this weekend since they have rectified the problems that were haunting them.

“We had some problems that made the team not to perform well but now it is water under the bridge, everything is ok and the boys are working hard,” said Harawa.

Before the meeting with Mzuni, Civil Sporting club will play the Kaning’ina Soldiers Moyale Barracks on Saturday at the same Mzuzu stadium.