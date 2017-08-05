Devotion: Give in Good Measures

2Ch 31:10 WEB ” Azariah the chief priest, of the house of Zadok, answered him and said, “Since people began to bring the offerings into Yahweh’s house, we have eaten and had enough, and have plenty left over, for Yahweh has blessed his people; and that which is left is this great store.”

As shown in the scripture above, the people of God were blessed and started living in abundance from the time they started bringing their offerings to Yahweh their God. They started having much because God was supplying all their needs.

With the same measure of giving, it would be given back. Those who give in abundance live in abundance too.Luk 6:38 WEB* “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over, will be given to you. For with the same measure you measure it will be measured back to you.”

What level of operation are you dreaming of achieving.

If you want to uplift your level, to be operating at higher levels then uplift your giving first. If you want to lower your level, then first lower your giving. 2 Corinthians 9 : 6 ” The point is this: whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully.”

Its self deception and a mockery to God to think of reaping without sowing.

If you hate giving and you want to live in abubdance, this is what you are: A SELF DECEIVER ABD A MOCKER OF GOD. Galatians 6:7 “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”

Brethren, its a common practice to call ourselves that we have been blessed when people give us something. However we are more blessed when we have given out something. Receiving is the end of the miracle while giving is the beginning of a new miracle in your life.

Act 20:35 WEB “In all things I gave you an example, that so laboring you ought to help the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

Further study:Eph 4:28 WEB* “Let him who stole steal no more; but rather let him labor, producing with his hands something that is good, that he may have something to give to him who has need.

Prayer

Thank you Father for giving me the opportunity to partake in giving. Through your word I give knowing that it is more blessed to give than to receive. In Jesus Name. Amen

