Derby day debut for Kanyenda

Newly signed Be Forward Wanderers striker Esau Kanyenda is expected to make his debut for the Nomads in the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe on Sunday.
Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira told a local radio station that the veteran forward will feature for the league leaders when they play rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.
Madeira said people were so upset when the club signed Kanyenda but the fans will now realize that every player is important.
“We know what we were doing at first as you can see now Joseph Kamwendo will miss the game due to red card and other players will miss because of injuries.
“This is the time to use some players and am sure the coach will feature the newly signed Essau Kanyenda who is now in the Lali Lubani family,” said Madeira.
Be Forward Wanderers are the current leaders of the Super League with 28 points, 10 ahead of Sunday’s opponents Nyasa Big Bullets.
Wishes nyerere all the best tomorrow
kodi uli live pa tvm guys
Manoma Tikukatenga 3 Points Pamwamba Pa BB
Anatha uyo anali kale sitikumuopa ife
All best to this great player… Done his part
E mdalayo akumenyani chigoli mawa@Steven Sato
Maule akozeke
Congratulations ….If i may ask what kind of English this admin is trying to show here ..
Sometimes these news is read widely and you to make edition before posting
We ll hammer them 2gether with dat 1 called kanyenda #team_maule
kwayambanso kupezeka makalamba pamene mbali inayo makalamba ayamba kuchita resighne.
Tikukamenya training ndi bullets kukhozekela blue Eagle.3points ya game iyi tinatenga kale
Koma makina amenewa atihandiza?tikuona ngati anapanga dzimbilitu awa.
If was someone 4m other teams he about to wait 4 clearance but mmmm yet we are saying we want to overcome corruption kkkkk lets wait n c if we will manage to do so
Sindifuna kutukwana munthu lero koma admin uyu mmmmm akundichimwisa kwambiri malembedwe.com sorry bola walemba.
So Nomads are closing to be Madala team as they signs every retired professional player…
KKKKKKKKKK WINA ALIRA
Honestly, the question raised by Mr Robert Vitman Chisale is not bad coz the word Derby ofcourse is game between two teams of close geographical proximity, now itseems there’s repetition of words (In) I,e in the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe on sunday, as it is, would be better if to say, to be played in Lilongwe.
it could sound more better than the way it is.Metals shapen each other themselves. That’s what I could expect from Chisale,not laughing .
Nkhalamba Yachabechabe Kanyenda, Pofunika Ithamange Mpaka Ukweche
This is a big man and he knows what to in the pitch, tomorrow he will make all nomads fans happy with his wining goal.
Will be sent to physiotherapy by a mkwate derby
All the best Mauleeeeeeeeeeee
ma player anaguga awa
ukumva bwanji wa ma Reds
Go Go NOMA
Ndirekeni ndinene kuti ndalama zimapita ku ndalama zizake mboni yanga Esawo Kanyenda uyo!!!!
Am Dought Kkkk
Black mamba essau kanyenda
we de bext supporters,noma z da bext team.dats y we olwez focus on 4ward.no mo comments untl 2mor afta 90min.i'm proud 4 being da nomad en i lov ma tm tll ever,may de Lord bless de manoma.we had bin lackn da gud connection btn wadabwa en hz friends wch haz ended wth kanyenda’s arrival @ de nomaz.neba be careful coz kaliat,wadabwa,kanyenda,chester,chande sakugawa kamba dc tym..
mmmmmmmh,,,he is not to play I think.
Ayi zonse ndi M’mawa lamulungu,koma palibe kumenya Refu mmawa komanso kuba zinthu mstadium.
Sunday kulibe NYASA BB mkumadzu, first half Nyerere zikathiridwa madzi
very kanyenda alile basi wa B B
Kma Ku nima kwaculuka sabola wakale.
kkkk agogo Esau welcome
Bola asalowe ndiyake yodzigwetsa ija
Kuliza makape
kodi gogo ameneyo sadasiyebe mpira?
Giddes Chalamanda
nyerere tiye tilume molapitsa, as supporters we r behind u.
Is this a comedian or gospel artist?
So did you say Kanyenda is expected to make his debut for the Nomads in the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe…….???? Kkkkkkk
Koma abale!!!!
ma team ndi aku bt*s man nkuona walemba kt *bts derby
Its blantyre derby held in lilongwe,loud and crear!
Kikikikik……..Bt derby in LL crazy
Yep.. derby means teams from the same area… but in this case,these teams are meeting in lilongwe
Hahahahahahaha I can see.
In the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe. Kkkkk
this only mean you don’t know the meaning of derby. #shame.
ife tamva nice clear
So Real madrid vs Atletico madrid 2015/16 uefa champions finals played at san siro in milan italy was a derby as well?
It’s clear English. Maybe you didn’t understand the meaning of derby. It means big teams from the same city or area ,usually arch rivals.
Hahahahahahhahahaha
Robert we don’t understand English its a derby kikiikikiki…….
KKKKKKKKK sadziwa thanthauzo la derby amaona
Hahahaha these people don’t get us. In the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe. Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
I think Malawians we have problems with English, the term Derby its clear big team and arch rivals of the same city,,there no indication that they should play in the same city,rather they can play anywhere where they feel comfortable that ppo will have security. ndimamva chisoni ndi fans yomweyi mmakhala busy comparing local clubs and those of Colonials.
Blantyre derby in Lilongwe means of the
Blantyre derby in Lilongwe means Blantyre rivals meeting in Lilongwe. What’s the problem here then?
Hahahahahahhahahaha who told you that we don’t know the meaning of “derby?” Hahahahahaha
Mmmm vomelezani mwaphunzira pompa kkkk
mwaphunzira aaagh.. kkkk
We should go back to xool kikikikiki……..
Just accept ur ignorancy baba mwaphunzira pompa
Koma guyz
Hahahahahaha zikomo kwambiri. Taphinzira eyaaa. Kkkkkk tachosa umbuli.
In the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe. Kkkkk
Munthuyu ndamuona,akubalarika ndi mawu oti’in the blantyre derby in lilongwe’ chofunika ndi chakuti mukaphunziranso magwiritsidwe ntchito a ma preposition mwamva abwana?
Kkkkkkk amalawi sazatheka zaziiii kod mukulimbanilana chizungu kod inu ndazungu? Nchanu chilankhulochi kodi? Eish
Chabwino bwana Mike. Ifetu sititha chizungu. Kkkkk
Guys ife tavomemeleza umbuli wathu we didnt know now we know. Let’s be happy after all its a derby no stress. Forgive us kikikikiki………..
Kkkkkk sure. It’s a derby in the Blantyre in Lilongwe. Kkkkkkkk
It looks like u have got an umbition to become a teacher isn’t ?
I got no ambition to be………….., I am a teacher. Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Fulltime: RVMC 2-0 MW24.Kkkkkkkk
location of the stadium doesn’t change anything bro,,its still Blantyre derby coz both teams are from Blantyre,,or may be u were talking about how he has put down his English?? in Blantyre derby in Lilongwe instead of writing in Blantyre derby to be played in Lilongwe??hahahahah if u were talking about that then u r right kachingerexi kanaphochoka pamenepo
this same man once said he can’t play for a local team bcz his wife can pay him R350 000
so wondering why he have signed for a local amateur?
Becz that time it was bb. Noma can manage to pay more than that
i hope mavuto u know what you talking about
Agogo a ana
What Is This?
Ife kuno anasangalala nako kanyenda and anafunira zabwino Wonderers.
I dont think he is capable of producing good fruits this coming sunday coz he have to gel with fellow players first
That Kanyenda is too tired now but Nyasa will make it!
No any dought he will make it
What is dought?
Xool me braa
Amalemba chontchi [Doubt], osati mmene walembelamu
Ndathokoza
Kkkkk
kanyenda ndi wabwno
Welcome wakulu
tizawakwapulire limodzi