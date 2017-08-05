Derby day debut for Kanyenda

Newly signed Be Forward Wanderers striker Esau Kanyenda is expected to make his debut for the Nomads in the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira told a local radio station that the veteran forward will feature for the league leaders when they play rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

Madeira said people were so upset when the club signed Kanyenda but the fans will now realize that every player is important.

“We know what we were doing at first as you can see now Joseph Kamwendo will miss the game due to red card and other players will miss because of injuries.

“This is the time to use some players and am sure the coach will feature the newly signed Essau Kanyenda who is now in the Lali Lubani family,” said Madeira.

Be Forward Wanderers are the current leaders of the Super League with 28 points, 10 ahead of Sunday’s opponents Nyasa Big Bullets.