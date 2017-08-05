Recent News
YANOBE International Church
Derby day debut for Kanyenda

By on Sports

Newly signed Be Forward Wanderers striker Esau Kanyenda is expected to make his debut for the Nomads in the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira told a local radio station that the veteran forward will feature for the league leaders when they play rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

Kanyenda: to be featured in the game against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Madeira said people were so upset when the club signed Kanyenda but the fans will now realize that every player is important.

“We know what we were doing at first as you can see now Joseph Kamwendo will miss the game due to red card and other players will miss because of injuries.

“This is the time to use some players and am sure the coach will feature the newly signed Essau Kanyenda who is now in the Lali Lubani family,” said Madeira.

Be Forward Wanderers are the current leaders of the Super League with 28 points, 10 ahead of Sunday’s opponents Nyasa Big Bullets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

96 Comments

  7. Malford Fastcash on

    Reply
  9. Macdonald Moyo on

    Congratulations ….If i may ask what kind of English this admin is trying to show here ..

    Sometimes these news is read widely and you to make edition before posting

    Reply
  14. Brighton Arson on

    If was someone 4m other teams he about to wait 4 clearance but mmmm yet we are saying we want to overcome corruption kkkkk lets wait n c if we will manage to do so

    Reply
  18. Owen Mtanga on

    Honestly, the question raised by Mr Robert Vitman Chisale is not bad coz the word Derby ofcourse is game between two teams of close geographical proximity, now itseems there’s repetition of words (In) I,e in the Blantyre derby in Lilongwe on sunday, as it is, would be better if to say, to be played in Lilongwe.

    Reply
  29. Manoma BigBoss Da Exuberant on

    we de bext supporters,noma z da bext team.dats y we olwez focus on 4ward.no mo comments untl 2mor afta 90min.i'm proud 4 being da nomad en i lov ma tm tll ever,may de Lord bless de manoma.we had bin lackn da gud connection btn wadabwa en hz friends wch haz ended wth kanyenda’s arrival @ de nomaz.neba be careful coz kaliat,wadabwa,kanyenda,chester,chande sakugawa kamba dc tym..

    Reply

