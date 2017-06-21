Thugs rape, kill six year-old girl

Police in Nkhotakota are looking for criminals who raped and killed a six-year-old girl in the district.

According to a press statement issued by Nkhunga Police spokesperson Laban Makalani, the incident occurred last week on the Friday at Kachiwunda village (popularly known as Kakuyu) in the area of Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.

The statement says the girl alongside her friends left home to receive vaccination at a site for the Measles-Rubella campaign within the village and she never went back home.

“Following the development, the girl’s father mounted up a search for the girl and reported the matter to Nkhunga police station. The girl was discovered on Tuesday, 20th June while floating in a decomposed state in a stream within the village,” reads the statement.

An autopsy conducted by medical personnel established that the victim was raped before being drowned.

Police detectives at Nkhunga police station have instituted intensive investigations to arrest culprits behind the brutal act.

Investigators suspect the criminals killed the girl to destroy evidence of the rape.

The deceased hailed from Chiluzi village, Traditional Authority Ganyu in Ntcheu district.