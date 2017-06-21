T/A Mduwa of Mchinji dies

Traditional Authority Mduwa of Mchinji district has died this morning after succumbing to kidney failure.

According to Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, T/A Mduwa died in the morning hours of today at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Late Mduwa whose real name is Patson Magaleta was born in 1957 and was installed as T/A Mduwa in 2010.

He is survived by a wife, 10 children and 27 grandchildren.

His remains will be laid to rest on Friday, June 23 in the district.

This comes days after the death of Senior Chief Malenga Chanzi of Nkhotakota District.

The Senior Chief whose name is Moses Malenga, died in the morning hours of Monday.

The chief succumbed to high blood pressure. He was born in 1938 and was installed as chief Malengachanzi in 1987.

He is survived by 7 children, 35 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.