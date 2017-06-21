Tay Grin to advocate for girls education internationally

Award winning hip hop artist Tay Grin is expected to play the advocacy role in Iceland as he will raise awareness for Malawian girls’ education later today.

Having taken to stage at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, on 17th June, the Nyau King has been given another platform which he will use for the campaign. He joins the long list of Icelandic musicians set to perform at Bjor and Bindi concert.

With reference to information provided to Malawi24, Grin believes he has represented the country well music wise, hence he has to pursue other causes.

“I represented Malawi well and apart from music, I want to continue pursuing the other causes which include raising awareness for girls’ education in Malawi.”

The traditional bound Mcee has taken the call to the international stage having taken part in the campaign at local level. Back home he has used music as a tool to communicate to the masses on the importance of sending a girl child to school, he has also previously visited primary schools to inspire pupils.

According to the Blantyre based rapper, he is passionate about raising awareness for girls’ education in Malawi. As such his voice is expected to get louder on the mission.

With more international performances left before he returns home, it means more platforms for his advocacy. Tay will perform in Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa on 24 and 25 June respectively. Then he will travel to United States of America for two performances in Dallas and South Bend, on 1st and 8th July respectively.

He will finish his tour on 29th July with a performance in Ireland.

Born Limbani Kalilani, he joins T/A Kachindamoto among other authorities in supporting girl child education. Their efforts are getting lauded and believed to have had an instant impact on behaviour change.