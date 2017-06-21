Govt to construct new primary schools

As a way of boosting primary education, government of Malawi has announced that it will construct 13 primary schools in Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu.

This was disclosed on Tuesday afternoon by Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe in the August House during 2017/18 National Budget deliberations.

Nkhotakota South East legislator Makowa Mwale asked Gondwe to shed more light on government’s plans regarding the funds allocated towards primary education.

In his response, Gondwe told the National Assembly that government will construct new primary schools in both urban and rural areas.

“[Ministry of education] has been allocated an amount that is going to be used to construct primary schools in urban as well as rural areas. In urban areas, we expect to build five primary schools in Lilongwe city, same number in Blantyre and three in Mzuzu,” Gondwe said.

He further said that the schools will be fully supplied with all necessary learning and materials to make the teaching and learning process effective.

“These schools as we rebuild them, we have to provide them with school materials like desks and so forth and requirements that are required in schools. We can’t just build a school without any equipment at all,” he said.

The Finance Minister was further quizzed on why government only constructs hostels for girls in Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS).

Gondwe said: “Community Day Secondary Schools are not expected to have hostels and this was the policy, but because of the girls’ numbers were diminishing because of molestations it was decided that we should have hostels at day secondary schools at least for girls. That is the reason why we have girl’s hostels and not boys hostels.”