Kabwila inspires Salima Girls

They had to pass through and Kaphirintiwa Community Day and Matenje Secondary Schools for their secondary studies, but Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North West Jessie Kabwila has urged girls not to dump school for marriage arguing they should eye tertiary education.

Speaking at the two secondary schools in her constituency during a farewell ceremony, Kabwila urged the students, particularly girls, to work hard as they write the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

“I was urging girls to focus on education and not marriage and they should have that desire to go to college, I believe if these girls are empowered, the story about child marriage is to be history,” said Kabwila in an interview with Malawi24.

She added that the country’s development lies on the shoulders of women who are in majority hence the call for them to be serious with education.

While applauding Kabwila for her motivational speech to the girls, deputy headteacher for Matenje School Gosester Kumbemba challenged the girls to make it to the world of achievers in various professions.

One of the MSCE candidates, Peter Yakobe, said he will work hard for him to achieve his desired career, Journalism.