Road traffic sets tough measures to curb accidents

Shocked with the increase in road accidents, Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has introduced tough measures to punish reckless drivers.

Information made available to Malawi24 indicates that DRTSS has been alarmed by the current increase of accidents in the country.

Police have also noted that some careless drivers are still endangering innocent lives of other road users by exceeding seating capacity and overloading their vehicles.

According to an internal police memo, Road Traffic Directorate has with immediate effect directed all traffic officers to mete out stiff punishment to all careless road users.

The police say that any driver who exceeds the seating capacity of any passenger vehicle will be liable to prosecution.

Traffic officers have also been warned that they will face disciplinary action if they treat with leniency drivers who exceed sitting capacity.

The department has since directed traffic police to intensify patrols and sensitization on the new measures.

Furthermore, police on the roads in the country will be strictly checking excessive speeding by exercising strategic deployments.

The police have also been directed to resist any attempts of corruption in the course of duty and have been told that their integrity and professionalism should be paramount in discharging their traffic duties.